AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

ALA stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.16. 723,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

