AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$21.90 and last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 86672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

