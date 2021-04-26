Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of AIMC opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -211.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

