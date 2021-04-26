Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 215.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 65,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.