Amarillo National Bank Has $2.43 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

SBUX stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.52. 128,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.