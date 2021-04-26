Amarillo National Bank Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $115.52. 128,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

