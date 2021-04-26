Amarillo National Bank Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.18. 475,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

