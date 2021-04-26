Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.50. 663,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.