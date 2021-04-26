Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $57,852,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.