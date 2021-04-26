Amarillo National Bank Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. 97,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

