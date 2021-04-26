Amarillo National Bank Sells 26,626 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 475,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

