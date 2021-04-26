Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

