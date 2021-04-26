Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

