Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

