Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.