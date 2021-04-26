Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

