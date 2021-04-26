Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 302,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,637. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

