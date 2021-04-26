AMEPAY (AME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $1.15 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

