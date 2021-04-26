Ameren (AEE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameren (NYSE: AEE):

4/20/2021 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/14/2021 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/8/2021 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

