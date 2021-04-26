American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 1.7%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Get American Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.