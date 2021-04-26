American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 1.7%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

