American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of AEO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 180,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,276. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,821. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,709,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $539,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,796,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 833,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,414,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,927 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

