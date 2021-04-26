American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

