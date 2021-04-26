American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,897. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

