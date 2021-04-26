American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

