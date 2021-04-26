American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.34 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

