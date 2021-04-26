American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

