American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

AMT stock opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

