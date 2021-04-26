American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $253.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 18,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

