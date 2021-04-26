Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.27 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

