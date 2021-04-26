Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $249.14 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

