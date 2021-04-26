Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $249.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.