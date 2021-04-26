Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.50. The company had a trading volume of 601,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,278. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

