Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.90

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.90 and last traded at $250.81, with a volume of 476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

