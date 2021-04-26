Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.50. 601,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.32. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.