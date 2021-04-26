AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Trading Down 3.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09. 3,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 85,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.