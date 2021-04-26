AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.65 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

