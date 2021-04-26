Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,683 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $76,906.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,201. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.