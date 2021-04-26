AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.85 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

