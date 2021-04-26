Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Approximately 297,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 68,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.30. The firm has a market cap of £362.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

In other news, insider Ray Stafford acquired 300,100 shares of Amryt Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

