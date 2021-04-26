ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANA alerts:

Shares of ALNPY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.38.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.