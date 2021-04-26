Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $176.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the lowest is $162.34 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.81.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $136.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

