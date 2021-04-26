Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

