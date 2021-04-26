Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $84.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.38 million to $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

