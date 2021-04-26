Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $304.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $307.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $211.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.74. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

