Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

LPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 338,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,032. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

