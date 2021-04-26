Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

NBRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.