Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

NBRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

