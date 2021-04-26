Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.80. 24,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.87. Proto Labs has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

