Analysts Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of RXN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 18,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,369. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

