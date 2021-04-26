Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $172.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $182.50 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $707.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,017,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

