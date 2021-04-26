Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $21.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.27 billion and the lowest is $21.59 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.45 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.33 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

